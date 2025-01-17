Contact Us

Johnson Named Regional Account Manager for Munro

Munro, irrigation industry provider of pump equipment, has hired Aaron Johnson as Regional Account Manager.

Munro, a leading manufacturer of pumps, pump controls, and pump stations for the turf irrigation market, has named Aaron Johnson as its new Pacific Northwest U.S. Regional Account Manager. Aaron will work closely with the company’s network of professional distributors as well as with irrigation specifiers, landscape architects, and landscape contractors. He will provide industry-leading support and further develop and enhance Munro‘s current market presence.

Johnson Munro
Aaron Johnson

“With over 25 years of sales experience, Aaron has built a strong reputation building customer relationships and maintaining customer loyalty through creative problem solving, efficiency, and dependability. Aaron’s dedication to creating excellent customer experiences makes him an excellent resource for his customers and a great fit for the Munro team,” says Katie Powell, President of Munro.

