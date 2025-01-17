LandCare Announces Jennifer Burnett as CPO

LandCare has announced the appointment of Jennifer Burnet as Chief

People Officer. In this new role, Burnet will be instrumental in leading LandCare’s mission to attract, engage and develop the most talented teams in the industry.

As LandCare’s first CPO, Burnet will lead efforts focused on talent recruitment, training and

development, employee services and benefits, and the Tangerine Foundation’s TERF and LEAF initiatives. Her demonstrated history with LandCare as a thought-leader, change-maker and team member advocate has positioned her to serve on its executive team.

Since joining LandCare in 2015 as the Director of Finance, Burnet led efforts to build the

company’s regional controller team, branch administration procedures, and led its company-wide ERP implementation, updating its accounting, personnel management and production management software. In her role as Executive Vice President of Organizational Development, Burnet has championed the alignment of LandCare’s employee services, learning and development and talent, acquisition teams to improve the team member experience from recruitment to role advancement.

Burnet’s increased focus on LandCare’s internal initiatives, like their internship program, Management Training program and Women’s Initiative Network showcases her passion for people and ability to enhance the team member experience.

“Jennifer has been an essential partner since we started at LandCare and created a vision

together of what this company can be. Her passion for creating a business uniquely focused on the team member experience helps drive every decision we make,” said Mike Bogan, CEO.

“As Chief People Officer, Jennifer’s deep industry background, thoughtful insight and dedication to our mission will continue to bring an invaluable perspective to our leadership team.”

