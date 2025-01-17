Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

Mariani Continues Expansion Into Northern Michigan

Mariani Premier Group continues it's expansion into northern Michigan with the acquisition of Drost Landscape.

Mariani Premier Group has announced the acquisition of Drost Landscape, based in the northern Michigan market. Drost has become the 20th company to join Mariani’s fast growing family of companies.

Mariani Michigan Founded in 1991 by Bob Drost and headquartered in the picturesque Petoskey, Michigan, Drost Landscape has established itself as a paragon of excellence in the landscaping industry. Renowned for its superior craftsmanship and distinctive designs, Drost has garnered acclaim from contractor partners and private clients alike.

Drost Landscape brings a wealth of expertise and a steadfast commitment to quality to the Mariani Premier Group. Their comprehensive range of services include: design-build, enhancements, irrigation, pool/spa maintenance, tree services, snow removal, fertilization, lighting, and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drost Landscape to the Mariani Premier Group,” said Frank Mariani, Chairman of Mariani Premier Group. Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani added, “Their reputation for excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our vision and values.”

Bob Drost, Founder of Drost Landscape stated, “This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation. We look forward to contributing our ‘do more’ mindset to the collective expertise of the Mariani family.”

For more recent Mariani news as covered by Turf Magaizne, click here.

Business Management, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

Bob Drost, Bryan Christiansen, Business, business management, corporate expansion, Drost, Drost Landscape, expansion, Frank Mariani, M ariani Premier Group, Mariani, Michigan, Petoskey, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Tractor Supply Survey Reveals Homeowner Lawn Care Attitudes

Next

“You Move, We Mow” Challenge Benefits Military Families

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly