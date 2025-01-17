Mariani Continues Expansion Into Northern Michigan

Mariani Premier Group has announced the acquisition of Drost Landscape, based in the northern Michigan market. Drost has become the 20th company to join Mariani’s fast growing family of companies.

Founded in 1991 by Bob Drost and headquartered in the picturesque Petoskey, Michigan, Drost Landscape has established itself as a paragon of excellence in the landscaping industry. Renowned for its superior craftsmanship and distinctive designs, Drost has garnered acclaim from contractor partners and private clients alike.

Drost Landscape brings a wealth of expertise and a steadfast commitment to quality to the Mariani Premier Group. Their comprehensive range of services include: design-build, enhancements, irrigation, pool/spa maintenance, tree services, snow removal, fertilization, lighting, and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drost Landscape to the Mariani Premier Group,” said Frank Mariani, Chairman of Mariani Premier Group. Bryan Christiansen, CEO of Mariani added, “Their reputation for excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our vision and values.”

Bob Drost, Founder of Drost Landscape stated, “This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation. We look forward to contributing our ‘do more’ mindset to the collective expertise of the Mariani family.”

