synthetic grass

Massey Services Continues Expansion In Florida

Massey Services continues their expansion throughout Florida with the acquisition of Ridd Pest Control of Miami.

Massey Services has announced that it has acquired Ridd Pest Control of Miami, FL. Ridd Pest Control of Miami has been providing residential pest, termite, mosquito, and rodent control services in the South Florida region, including Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Royal Palm and Palm Aire communities, since 2020.

Massey Florida“We are pleased to welcome the Ridd Pest Control of Miami team members and customers to the Massey Services organization,” said Tony Massey, president & CEO of Massey Services. “We’re excited about the opportunity for growth and expansion within South Florida that this acquisition provides. We look forward to providing our new customers with our environmentally responsible services and our commitment to total customer satisfaction.”

Massey Services was founded in 1985 in Orlando, FL. The company is one of the largest family-owned companies in the pest management industry and proudly services more than 850,000 customers in nine states.

For more recent Turf Magazine coverage of Massey Services, click here.

