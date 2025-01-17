NuFarm Makes Personnel Changes

After building and growing Nufarm in North America for the past 9½ years, Brendan Deck will return to Australia in December of 2024. In his new role, Deck will continue to support Nufarm as a strategic advisor to the Group, utilizing his considerable commercial and product experience.

Under Deck’s leadership, Nufarm has achieved important and significant milestones in North America. These achievements include the greenfield development of Nufarm’s state of the art formulation facility in Greenville, MS. The modernization and expansion of Nufarm’s facilities in Chicago Heights and Alsip was also an achievement of Deck. He also spearheaded the development of important strategic relationships with customers and suppliers.

Deck’s leadership drove growth in relevance and profitability for Nufarm with a relentless focus on customers and ease of doing business. Under his leadership, revenue in Nufarm North America increased from $38,862,8090 (AUD$589M) in FY2015 to $831,360,600 (AUD$1.26B) in FY2023. In FY2023 the North American segment was the largest contributor to group revenue.

Deck will be succeeded as Regional General Manager, North America by Ken Barham, effective October1, 2024. He is currently the VP Sales for Nufarm’s crop protection business in the US.

Ken Barham joined Nufarm in August 2017 as North American Customer Marketing Lead. In 2021, he moved into his current crop protection sales leadership role. With a comprehensive understanding of the crop protection sector, Barham has worked in the field for 20+ years. His career included senior roles in operations and sales and marketing. His experience spanned roled at Alligare, Syngenta, and Nufarm.

Barham shares a passion for customers and for making Nufarm increasingly relevant and valuable to its channel partners. His success at Nufarm includes the implementation of digital marketing technology, an evolutionary approach to customer account planning. It also includes the oversight of key product launches into the North American market. Barham has been an instrumental part of a leadership team that has achieved significant milestones in processes, capabilities, and growth.

Brendan Deck and Ken Barham epitomise Nufarm’s focus on delivering for its customers and suppliers, through quality solutions and ease of doing business.

For Turf Magazine‘s most recent Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers product spotlight featuring NuFarm’s Allstar™ Herbicide, click here.