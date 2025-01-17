Contact Us

PERC Hires Director Of Autogas Business Development

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) hires David Walters as Director of Autogas Business Development.

The Propane Education & Research Council has hired David Walters as the new director of autogas business development. In this role, Walters will develop and implement strategic market plans to increase propane autogas adoption and support the research and development of innovative products.

PERC Hires
David Walters

“David has been at the forefront of driving sustainable energy solutions in the transportation sector, and we’re confident he will bring those talents into this role to seize opportunities ahead for our industry,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC.

Walters brings more than 25 years of expertise in business development and sales leadership in the energy industry, including a focus on hydrogen and RNG. Most recently, he served as national sales manager at Atlas Copco Compressor. There, he directed business development and oversaw product integration across multiple North American regions.

“I am excited to embark on this new chapter with PERC, where my passion for sustainability and my expertise in business development converge to make a significant impact on the future of transportation,” Walters said. “I invite you to connect with me to explore potential collaborations and learn more about how we can drive the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions together.”

Walters has his bachelor’s degree in communications and business from Cabrini University (Villanova).

For another recent Turf Magazine personnel announcement, click here.

