Ruppert Promotes Anderson to Director of Talent Acquisition

With over 20 years of experience, Melanie Anderson has been hired by Ruppert Landscape as Director of Talent Acquisition.

Ruppert Landscape has announced the promotion of Melanie Anderson to Director of Talent Acquisition. In her new role, Anderson will spearhead talent acquisition strategies for both the landscape construction and management divisions.

Ruppert Anderson
Melanie Anderson

Melanie has over 20 years of experience in the landscape industry and holds a degree in Landscape Horticulture from The Ohio State University. She has served as Talent Acquisition Manager for the company’s landscape construction division for the past five years.

“Melanie has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision in her approach to recruitment and is uniquely qualified to lead our talent acquisition efforts,” said Mike Monde, Vice President of People and Culture.

Anderson will be responsible for developing and implementing tailored talent acquisition strategies to meet the organization’s evolving needs. She will collaborate closely with hiring leaders across the company to understand their talent requirements and develop comprehensive recruitment plans to attract top-tier candidates. Melanie will also focus on building and nurturing relationships with external talent sources. These will include: universities, recruitment agencies, and job boards to enhance recruiting efforts. Additionally, Melanie will collaborate closely with the HR department to ensure a seamless onboarding process for new hires. They will facilitate the new employees’ smooth transition into the organization.

