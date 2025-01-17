Contact Us

Simplot Turf & Horticulture Enters Southwest Florida Market

Simplot Turf & Horticulture has announced that it is opening a location in the greater Fort Myers, Florida area.

The J.R. Simplot Company is growing again. This time, it will be in southwest Florida to expand its turf and horticulture services. Simplot Turf & Horticulture has announced that it is opening a location in the greater Fort Myers area.

Preparations are ongoing to provide services for customers by mid-summer. In the long term, this Simplot location will offer a full range of products and unique solutions that help golf course superintendents, landscapers, and nursery managers grow healthy, beautiful turf and ornamental plants.

“We look forward to our continued growth and maintain our commitment to providing insight and support to help customers meet their turf and horticulture goals,” said Barry MacBan, General Manager for Simplot Turf & Horticulture. “This location broadens our turf and horticulture reach, bringing more opportunity for success with products, services, and technological capabilities for customers.”

This location will join the Simplot Turf & Horticulture team, delivering unbiased expertise to now 26 locations across the U.S.

As part of the entrance into the Florida marketplace, Simplot Turf & Horticulture has announced that Andy Engelbrecht will be the new regional sales representative servicing the golf market in the Fort Myers region.

Simplot’s dedication to customer success is evident through the focus on targeted growth. As with the other locations, the Fort Myers team will support customers through strong relationships, unbiased agronomic expertise, and industry-leading capabilities. Simplot Turf & Horticulture remains committed, consultative, and connected to customer success.

