Stellar Receives President’s “E” Award for Exports

Stellar Industries has received the President’s “E” Award for Exports. The award was given to Stellar to recognize its significant contributions to an increase in US exports. Stellar was one of 30 US entities recognized at this year’s ceremony.

The “E” Award is the highest recognition a person or US entity can receive for making significant contributions to the expansion of US exports.

Stellar was recognized for the measurable growth of exports seen over the past four years. Their use of trade shows and government sponsored trade missions to facilitate market entry was also noted.

“Stellar Industries’ achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to the company. “These efforts support the U” economy and create American Jobs.”

Tim Davison, VP of Sales & Marketing, and Ruben Guida, Director of Export Sales, received the award on Stellar’s behalf. The ceremony took place in Washington D.C. on May 14, 2024.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the significant footprint that Stellar has had on exports,” said Tim Davison. “We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the last four years, and have no intention of slowing down anytime soon.”

Click here for Turf Magazine‘s recent Get Equipped: Trucks, Trailers & UTV‘s product spotlight which features Stellar’s TMAX 1-13.