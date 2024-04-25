Takeuchi Recognizes Top Dealers At 2024 Dealer Summit

For outstanding achievements in all program categories, the top five Takeuchi dealers for 2023 will head to Japan for a visit to Takeuchi’s global HQ.

Takeuchi recently announced its Dealer of the Year, Dealer Salesperson of the Year and the recipients of its 2023 Dealer 360° awards. The announcements took place at the company’s 2024 Dealer Summit in San Antonio, TX. These awards recognize Takeuchi dealers across the U.S. and Canada for excellence in sales performance, facilities, training, accounts receivables, marketing/parts and service.

“Our Dealer 360° awards program outlines a unified standard of operation that promotes consistency among Takeuchi dealers,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “We obviously want our dealers to be successful, and it’s our job to support them and provide the tools to make that possible.”

For their outstanding achievements in all program categories, the top five Takeuchi dealers for 2023 will head to Japan for a special visit to Takeuchi’s global headquarters.

Parman Tractor & Equipment (TN)

Bennett Equipment & Supply (GA & SC)

Brandeis Machinery (IN & KY)

Luby Equipment (IL, MS & WV)

Power Equipment (TN & AR)

Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, TN earned the Takeuchi Dealer of the Year Award for 2023. The dealership focuses on providing top-notch service and machine expertise, making them a trusted partner customers return to again and again for their equipment needs.

“The team at Parman Tractor always goes the extra mile for their customers,” said Shay Klusmeyer, Western division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “They embody the standards that we’ve set forth for Takeuchi dealers, and they’re always seeking continuous improvement. We’re proud to have Parman Tractor carry the Takeuchi equipment line.”

The following dealers also successfully met or exceeded the Dealer 360° criteria standards by December 31, 2023:

Alta Equipment Company (FL)

Central Illinois AG (IL)

Chadwick BaRoss (MA, RI & CT)

Ditch Witch of South Louisiana (LA)

Dittamore Implement (IL)

Feenaughty Machinery Company (OR)

Hawkins-Graves (VA)

Hayden Machinery (MS)

Landmark Equipment (TX)

MasCo Equipment (TX)

McClung-Logan Equipment Company (VA)

Power Motive Corporation (CO)

Road Builders Machinery & Supply (NE & MS)

TEC Equipment Rental (SC)

“We’re incredibly pleased with the performance of our growing dealer network over this past year,” Stewart said. “Their dedication and commitment to excellence have helped Takeuchi continue to increase its market share in North America. We thank them for an outstanding 2023, and we look forward to an even better year in 2024.”

For an unprecedented sixth time, Takeuchi-US recognized Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, GA as its top-performing dealer salesperson in North America. Smith took home top honors after ranking number one in retail sales for North America.

“Bill continues to challenge himself to be our top dealer salesperson, year after year,” said John Vranches, Eastern division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “His customers say he has an uncanny way of knowing exactly what equipment they need to tackle their projects. He’s always able to identify the best possible solution, and that kind of experience isn’t easy to find. We congratulate Bill on yet another successful year, and we challenge him to outdo himself yet again in 2024.”

For more recent Takeuchi-US news by Turf Magazine, click here.