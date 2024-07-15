With prolonged heat waves ravaging the U.S. from both the Western and Eastern coasts, water conservation has become more important than ever. Vectorworks will be hosting a webinar on July 18th entitled, “Water Conservation with the Future in Mind.” According to Vectorworks, “Water efficiency has become an integral part of a landscape professional’s workflow.” Webinar registrants will join Bryce Carnehl, specification support manager at Hunter Industries, and Eric Berg PLA, LEED-AP, Principal at Pacific Coast Land Design, as they explore the basics of water conservation through irrigation techniques while applying these best practices within Vectorworks Landmark software.

ATTENDEES WILL:

Approach the right irrigation application for different planting scenarios.

Practice grouping similar plants, exposure, and irrigation types into irrigation zones.

Discover ways of regulating irrigation dynamic pressure to ensure optimum product operation.

Explore the BIM capabilities of Vectorworks to calculate and manage water use.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Turf Magazine‘s recently released June 2024’s “Water Issue” also offers vital information on water conservation by delving into hydrozoning, water-wise landscapes, smart savings with irrigation, lawn alternatives for low inputs and high impact, and more. Articles will be be published online within the next few weeks.

We start our U.S. tour in Colorado where Paige Payne of Online Landscape Designs outlines the basic principles of water-wise design that is increasingly a “must” in her area, but makes sense anywhere. Next, we head to Pennsylvania where Refugia Design-Build is redefining suburban landscapes with low input, yet high impact designs that are in hot demand from clients. Next stop is California where ongoing water crisis has made landscape designers into expert mathematicians, such as John Black of Verdance Landscape Architecture who can hydrozone, figure ETo rates, and still produce unparalleled beauty. And finally, we head to Arizona where Desert Foothills Landscape transforms hot and dry rockscapes into cool blue and green palettes of Sonoran desert cacti and agave.

For the full digital version of Turf’s 2024 “Water Issue”, click here.