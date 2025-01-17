Contact Us

WorkWave Appoints Kevin Kemmerer as CEO

WorkWave® has announced its appointment of 30+ year software and technology industry veteran, Kevin Kemmerer as CEO.

WorkWave® has announced its appointment of Kevin Kemmerer as CEO. Kemmerer joins WorkWave on the heels of his role as CEO at Brightly Software.

WorkWave Kemmerer
Kevin Kemmerer

“WorkWave’s journey over the last three years has been very impressive, quadrupling the company in size while expanding margins and acquiring multiple industry-leading companies,” said Jesper Andersen, Executive Chairman of the Board at WorkWave. “We strongly believe in the company and the market opportunity, and we feel Kevin’s expertise, leadership and passion will enable WorkWave to continue to accelerate growth and serve its customers with the best software and services available.”

Kemmerer has over 30 years of experience in software. He has been instrumental in leading and growing a broad range of high-quality software businesses throughout his career. He has sat on numerous boards of directors and held positions within software consultancy organizations. Kemmerer also has extensive experience working with private equity firms. His strong product background, combined with his passion for technologies will take WorkWave into its next stages of growth.

“I am honored to be joining a company that has so much potential to bring value to its customers and the overall markets it serves,” said Kemmerer. “WorkWave excels in creating tailored solutions for specific verticals while also leveraging common service components across different sectors — a pioneering approach in our industry. The passion and expertise of the WorkWave team have truly impressed me, and I am confident that together we can continue to realize our vision and drive success for our customers and the industries we serve.”

Kemmerer steps into the role following David F. Giannetto, will remain in an advisory role. Giannetto will use his deep knowledge and experience across field service to support this transition.

For Turf Magazine‘s most recent Get Equipped: Software and Technology focus, click here.

