Talbert Manufacturing celebrates the 75th anniversary of the release of its non-ground bearing hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailer. First introduced in 1962, the hydraulic detachable gooseneck technology revolutionized safety in the trailer industry.

The non-ground bearing hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailers have undergone a series of design adjustments since their inception in 1962 to increase safety throughout the loading and unloading process by offering ample clearance and stability. In years past, the trailer would sit upwards of 50″ off the ground and load in the rear. The loading and unloading angle was so steep that the tipping point could be reached quickly without warning. The lower the trailer deck is, the better and safer the loading angle. That’s why Talbert Manufacturing hydraulic tail series decks can be lowered to ground height or raised to meet a shipping dock for safe loading.

Hydraulic goosenecks utilize a series of hydraulic cylinders to safely and easily lower and lift the deck when the trailer is attached to the truck. Over the last 75 years, the design of the hydraulic detachable gooseneck has been adjusted by Talbert Manufacturing to meet the requirements of operators. In 1970, Talbert Manufacturing launched a new, patented hydraulic design called the Hydroneck.

The Hydroneck creates additional customization options for balancing weight distribution. The trailers are customized with shims to help balance weight and safely distribute loads based on the needs without having to rely on preset weight or height limits. Both the double drop series and the lowboy series can feature the Hydroneck.

While the Hydroneck is a popular connection option, some operators prefer the ratchet neck design. The ratchet neck features safety pins to secure the gooseneck with five or seven preset heights which, in certain operations, can increase ease of loading and unloading. These preset heights are customizable to the application and operator need.

