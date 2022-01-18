Brought to you by

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator™ Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator™ Utility Vehicle. Both are designed with premium, automotive inspired features.

In addition to a climate-controlled cab, easy shifting with an integrated park brake, informative instrument cluster, and 4-wheel drive and differential lock with the flip of a switch, Signature Edition Gator™ Utility Vehicles come standard with the following:

Genuine leather seats and leather-wrapped grab handles

Integrated touchscreen infotainment system delivers smartphone integration, rear-facing camera, Bluetooth® wireless connectivity, AM/FM, and SiriusXM® satellite radio.

A seven-speaker sound system, professionally tuned by Harmon

Rear-facing camera displays image on the infotainment screen with the push of a button to provide better visibility when attaching trailers or spreading materials.

Bumper Pro Brush Guard protects the front of the vehicle, provides rubber bumpers for pushing gates, and features a center screen to keep debris from entering the radiator

Front roof-mounted LED driving lights

Rear-sliding window

“At John Deere, ‘Signature Edition’ means top of the line with the best features and upgrades,” said Maureen McCormack, Go-to-Market Manager, Gator Utility Vehicles. Signature Edition Gator™ Utility Vehicles will arrive at John Deere dealerships beginning in April 2022.

For more information on UTVs in landscaping, click here. For more Truck, Trailer and UTV introductions as well as other landscaping equipment, click here.