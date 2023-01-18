FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced the launch of its new FieldRoutesⓇ Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers—all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutesⓇ Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.

“With the recent labor shortage and high cost of fuel, the ability to sell, manage, and service customers from a single mobile application adds tremendous value to our customers,” said William Chaney, CEO for FieldRoutes. “We’ve answered the call from customers who have been asking for a mobile solution that allows technicians and crew members to generate sales when they identify additional service needs while on location and schedule services in real time. Customer feedback throughout the development and testing of the app has been extremely positive, and we’re excited to bring it to market.”

With the new FieldRoutes Mobile app, technicians and crew members can quickly view their appointments and access powerful sales tools on the go. New capabilities empower technicians and crew members to close deals, create upsells and new customers, and schedule appointments from the field.

Technicians and crew members can offer a higher level of customer service with the ability to view their customers’ information from one screen, including active subscriptions, pending appointments, and outstanding balances. Sales personnel also benefit from robust area management tools and have the ability to view sales statistics for specific areas, assign personnel to multiple territories, and block areas—creating “no knock” zones—all from the app.

Besides the new features, the app also provides a clean and modern user interface and the same tools with which FieldRoutes customers are familiar. To learn more about FieldRoutes Mobile and schedule a demo, visit FieldRoutes.com.