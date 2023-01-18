Greenworks, a manufacturer of battery-powered outdoor power tools for DIY customers and landscaping professionals, is expanding its footprint in the home technology space with the introduction of solutions for home energy storage and smart home devices including home security, video doorbells, e-mobility, and more. The brand will also be rolling out autonomous mowing upgrades. Throughout 2023, the company will be debuting a variety of sustainable, battery powered products.

“Since the very start, Greenworks’ mission has been to provide complete battery-powered solutions for the entire home. The new additions to our battery-powered lineup will achieve that goal,” said Klaus Hahn, Greenworks President. The expanded product line focuses on three areas of daily life:

In The Yard

Enjoy a perfect lawn at any time. Power your lawn and garden maintenance with the company’s robotic outdoor power equipment solutions, such as:

NEW – Greenworks Optimow AI™ Robotic Mower

Always have the perfect lawn—Equipped with the latest GPS-RTK navigation technology and AI camera systems, the Optimow AI is ready to handle multiple landscapes up to 2.5 acres with systematic line-by-line cutting (accurate to within 1″) all without the need of a boundary wire.
Greenworks Optimow 50H Robotic Mower – Intelligent, autonomous mowing. More power, longer runtimes, and extended motor life.

In The Home

With the brand’s first-ever expansion into home energy and security, new home solutions include:

NEW – Greenworks Life. Power. Hub™ Home Energy System

Take advantage of your surplus solar energy with battery storage, reduce your electric bill, and be energy independent during power outages. Easy to install and expand the Power Hub to charge all your products (by Greenworks) so you're always ready to work and play.
NEW – Greenworks Indoor & Outdoor Cameras: Easy to install indoor and outdoor cameras give you peace of mind that you and your home are fully protected. Connect up to 16 cameras with features such as night-vision, remote pan-tilt, and two-way communication with family and pets.

NEW – Greenworks Video Doorbell

Remotely view entryways and receive alerts when visitors or delivery personnel arrive. Two-way communication day or night with night vision.
Greenworks 24V Deluxe Stick Vacuum – Stay tidy with no pet hair, clean stairs, and perfect vacuum lines. The new HEPA13 stick vacuum lasts longer, charges faster, and packs more suction (170 air watts) than the leading competitor.

– Stay tidy with no pet hair, clean stairs, and perfect vacuum lines. The new HEPA13 stick vacuum lasts longer, charges faster, and packs more suction (170 air watts) than the leading competitor. Greenworks GRV-5011 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Mop – A 2-in-1 robotic vacuum and wet mop that gets (up to) 45 days of hands-free cleaning before needing to replace the base station dust bag.

NEW – Greenworks Level II EV Smart Charger

Ultra-fast, affordable charging for your EV at home. Easy install (with certified electrician) plus integration with Home Energy Life. Power. Hub. Compatible with EVs by Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, Kia, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Porsche, Honda, Fiat, and more. See manufacturer for details.
NEW – Greenworks 24V & 80V 3-Port Stack-Rack Chargers: Stay organized and charge three batteries in less than an hour. The 24V and 80V rack chargers keep you and your batteries organized and always at 100%.

NEW – Greenworks 1.5kW Fast Charger (for Riding Mowers & UTVs)

On The Go

Greenworks introduces Lithium-battery powered transportation for the entire family (E-Scooters, E-Bikes, and UTVs) with extreme power, range, and style. These mobility solutions are made for the city, commutes, and far-ranging outdoor adventures. Power your transportation and leisure activities with expanding e-mobility & recreational power solutions, which include:

NEW – Greenworks 24V E-Scooter

Extreme power, range, and style, perfect for the city and far-ranging adventures. The E-Scooters use the same 24V batteries as 100+ other Greenworks 24V PowerAll products.
NEW – Greenworks 80V 20" and 26" Fat Tire All-Terrain E-Bikes: Designed to take the road less traveled. Extreme power, performance, durability, and style for an optimal riding experience on the trails and around town.

NEW – Greenworks 80V 27.5" Commuter E-Bike

The perfect electric commuter around town, in the city, or for casual riding; Go green, get active, and feel good doing it.
NEW – Greenworks 24V and 80V 4-Port Power Inverters: Portable power at your fingertips—These 4-port power inverters are the perfect solution for power on-the-go. Whether tailgating, camping, working, or out with friends, these power stations have you and your devices covered.

Availability & Pricing

A wide range of Greenworks battery-powered products are available now, including the 24V Deluxe Stick Vacuum, the GRV-5011 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Mop, and the Optimow 50H Robotic Mower. New products introduced to the security, energy, and e-mobility platforms will be rolling out in the U.S. this Spring 2023. For additional information visit www.greenworkstools.com,

