Husqvarna Group showcased its latest lineup of commercial robotic lawn mowers by displaying the CEORA™ robotic mower at the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA) Conference held last week.

“I think the CEORA robotic mower helps the turf industry in many different ways. For one, it’s going to allow us to reallocate the labor to work on other skilled opportunities and tasks. But also, it cuts down on the compaction that a normal mower would create. So, we’re getting an outstanding cut, outstanding quality and multiple jobs done at once,” said David Mellor, senior director of grounds at Fenway Park.

CEORA is a robotic mower that operates with Husqvarna’s EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System), a satellite-based technology that enables the machine to work within virtual boundaries and independently mow up to 18 acres of grass day or night. The absence of boundary wires eliminates line breakages due to aerating or turf repair.

“Husqvarna’s newest commercial autonomous innovation, CEORA, provides a state-of-the-art solution for cutting commercial sports turf, campuses and municipalities,” said Jason Connor, director of commercial robotics, North America. “We are excited to make this game-changing solution available to a wider audience now.”

CEORA is available for purchase starting this month through Husqvarna and select dealers. For more information on CEORA visit here.

