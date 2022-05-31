New DX+Technology Offers Coreless Cut Protection & Comfort

Magid introduces new coreless cut protection with DX+ Technology®. Building on the advances of Magid’s 2018 DX Technology®, this improvement is even lighter and gives workers higher cut protection, up to ANSI Level A6.

Magid’s DX+ Technology offers users extreme comfort that’s 30% lighter than traditional gloves of the same cut level and the highest coreless cut protection without fiberglass or steel core discomfort. Cool to the touch, the wearer is kept cool and comfortable while working.

Magid offers two new safety gloves that feature the Technology: the DXPG52 (ANSI Cut Level A5) and DXPG62 (ANSI Cut Level A6). Both gloves include a polyurethane palm coating which maintains dexterity while delivering excellent grip. This coating makes the gloves useful in industries where laceration hazards may be present.

Magid’s Director of Product Management Sarah Anderson said, “Comfort is a key factor that influences worker compliance. Magid’s DX+ Technology will enable customers who require higher cut protection to get the comfort benefits of coreless technology they’ve been missing out on.”

For other Magid products in the Turf April 2022 issue, see Get Equipped: Workwear & Gear.