CrewRecruiter, a recruitment solution designed exclusively for the landscape industry, has been launched by Halstead Media, a digital marketing agency focused on the landscape and outdoor living industries.

Featuring an application tracking system, or ATS, CrewRecruiter offers unlimited candidate text messaging capabilities so that landscape contractors can selectively send automated texts and speed their hiring process.

“Landscape contractors are struggling to find the employees they need to sustain and grow. They’ve tried many solutions and spent precious budget with the same result each year—empty promises and little to no results. We decided it was time to change all that,” says Corey Halstead, co-owner at Halstead Media.

CrewRecruiter auto-screens candidates in advance, freeing up time and resources. Custom tagging within the job application forms brings only the most qualified candidates to the top of the list. Landscape contractors can automatically analyze and filter out unqualified applicants for issues like improper licenses, unresponsiveness after the initial application, inexperience, and more. With a simple automated text message, CrewRecruiter filters out applicants who aren’t really interested or appropriate for the position.

In addition to matching the way the industry prefers to communicate, CrewRecruiter builds upon Halstead Media’s social-first recruiting experience to modernize and broaden contractors’ outreach to promising job candidates. CrewRecruiter combines the latest recruiting strategies for landscapers including culture videography, employer branding, cutting-edge ATS, and targeted ads under one roof.

“Great talent chooses great companies. In tight labor markets, many of the key employees companies need to sustain or grow their landscaping firms are already employed by other companies,” Halstead says. “They’re not sitting around waiting, searching on job boards all day.”