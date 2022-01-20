RouteSavvy route planning software for small businesses has announced a new January 2022 version. Highlights of the software enhancements include:

New Route Cloning Function – A faster way to create a new route based on cloning an existing route and then making additional changes.

– A faster way to create a new route based on cloning an existing route and then making additional changes. Address Auto Populate Function – A more powerful address look-up function. Users can start typing an address, and RouteSavvy automatically will suggest options based on IP address and geographic location in a dropdown list. RouteSavvy also features points of interest, i.e., landmarks that might not have a specific address—like parks, golf courses, dumpsters, and more.

– A more powerful address look-up function. Users can start typing an address, and RouteSavvy automatically will suggest options based on IP address and geographic location in a dropdown list. RouteSavvy also features points of interest, i.e., landmarks that might not have a specific address—like parks, golf courses, dumpsters, and more. Enhanced Route Line Display – RouteSavvy now can display a route on top of territories, delivery radiuses, or other shapes on the map. This allows route planners to better determine if stops should be moved from one route to another.

– RouteSavvy now can display a route on top of territories, delivery radiuses, or other shapes on the map. This allows route planners to better determine if stops should be moved from one route to another. Quick Zoom Function – When users add a new address into the system, they can use a new function to zoom to that location on the map with one click.

– When users add a new address into the system, they can use a new function to zoom to that location on the map with one click. Drive Distance & Drive Time Now Exportable – Once RouteSavvy has generated an optimized route, it can either be printed or exported to a driver’s cell phone/tablet to be synched with a turn-by-turn navigation system. As part of the route export process, drive distance and drive time data now will be exported.

– Once RouteSavvy has generated an optimized route, it can either be printed or exported to a driver’s cell phone/tablet to be synched with a turn-by-turn navigation system. As part of the route export process, drive distance and drive time data now will be exported. Support For SSL – Routing information is stored with the user’s browser to preserve security. However, for businesses that would prefer to be operating on an SSL designation, RouteSavvy now offers that option.

RouteSavvy is web-based, route optimization software developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy helps business owners generate more efficient routes. It costs $39 per vehicle per month for one vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for two to five vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for six to 10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more.

