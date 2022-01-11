Are you a minority, female, or disabled-owned landscaping business in Montgomery County, MD? Then you can take advantage of a leaf blower exchange worth up to $150 per blower (up to two).

Here are the details:

Rebates are $100 each per EGO-brand leaf blowers (backpack model seen here–EGO Power+ LB6003 145 mph 600 CFM 56 V Battery Backpack Leaf Blower Kit).

Rebates must be picked up March 19, 2022 at the Go Electric event, Montgomery College, Campus Drive, Rockville, between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Rebates must be redeemed between March 19 and March 31st, 2022 at a Strosniders ACE hardware store, where an additional discount of $50 will be offered by ACE (a total discount of $150 off a $400 package.)

Gas-powered blowers must be dropped off either when picking up rebates or when purchasing the new blower.

For more details and an application, click here. For more battery powered landscape equipment, including the EGO Power+ 42″ Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower, visit here.