Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Progressive Introduces Accident Response® to Customers

Progressive's new Accident Response feature provides customers using the Progressive app an added layer of protection.

Adobe Photostock / tuiphotoengineer

Progressive Insurance® has announced the launch of its newest safety feature, Accident Response, to afford customers peace of mind and connect them with emergency or tow services should the unexpected happen on the road.

Countrywide access to the feature comes as the winter season approaches, creating additional hazards on the road for much of the country. According to the Federal Highway Administration, 70% of roads in the United States are in snowy areas prone to conditions that reduce vehicle maneuverability and increase the risk of a crash. Furthermore, more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually with nearly 76,000 people getting injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet (FHWA).

With driver safety and innovation at the heart of Progressive’s offerings, Accident Response provides personal auto customers using the Progressive app with an added layer of protection. The optional feature within the app uses phone sensors to detect when a customer may have been in a major accident. If a crash is detected, Progressive will reach out to the driver to see if help is needed. The driver can then quickly and easily request emergency services or a tow truck through the app or with a live agent. If they don’t respond, and the accident appears severe, emergency services will be dispatched to the crash location. If tow or emergency services are requested, Progressive will automatically submit a claim on the customer’s behalf.

“Progressive has always put safety at the forefront of our services, creating new innovations with the needs of our customers in mind,” said Jim Haas, Progressive Business Leader for Personal Lines Telematics. “Accident Response offers Progressive customers peace of mind by connecting them with the help they need after an accident and quickly starting the process to get them back on the road.”

Accident Response is an optional feature within the Progressive app. There is no charge for downloading the app or using the Accident Response feature. The cost for provided services such as ambulance or tow are subject to the coverage purchased under a customer’s personal auto policy.

*Accident Response is not available in California and is not available in all situations.

Progressive logo (PRNewsfoto/Progressive Insurance)

Is Your Insurance Snow Blind?

5 Considerations When Buying Landscape Business Insurance

Progressive Insurance®, Hello Alice Award $1 Million To Small Business Owners

Featured, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Resources

accident, Accident Response, app, Federal Highway Administration, FHWA, Jim Haas, lawn care, Progressive, Progressive Commercial, Progressive Insurance, response, software, technology, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

Get Equipped: Equip Expo Product Review

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly