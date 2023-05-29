Project EverGreen Announces Date For 2nd Annual Golf Classic

Project EverGreen announces the date for the 2nd Annual Golf Classic to support the mission of creating a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.

This year’s outing will be held September 18, 2023, at the Lochmere Golf Club in Cary, NC. Last year’s outing attracted more than 70 golfers and 30 sponsors and raised nearly $20,000 to support Project EverGreen’s mission to improve communities through increased access to healthy parks and green spaces.

Registration is $125 per golfer and $500 for a foursome for the 11:00 a.m. shotgun start. All registered golfers receive 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, post-round reception, gift bag, and non-alcoholic beverages. The deadline for registering is September 8.

Sponsorships are also available for companies looking to support the Project EverGreen mission.

“We are excited to again combine the passion our volunteers and donors have for golf and the great outdoors with supporting Project EverGreen’s mission to create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “The work that is done to grow a healthier green space footprint through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives benefits communities and military families across the country.”

Visit the Golf Classic page on the Project EverGreen website to register or secure a sponsorship.

