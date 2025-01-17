Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Association Headlines

Project EverGreen Announces Date For 2nd Annual Golf Classic

Project EverGreen announces the date for its 2nd Annual Golf Classic benefitting the mission of creating a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.

Golf ClassicProject EverGreen announces the date for the 2nd Annual Golf Classic to support the mission of creating a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.

This year’s outing will be held September 18, 2023, at the Lochmere Golf Club in Cary, NC. Last year’s outing attracted more than 70 golfers and 30 sponsors and raised nearly $20,000 to support Project EverGreen’s mission to improve communities through increased access to healthy parks and green spaces.

Registration is $125 per golfer and $500 for a foursome for the 11:00 a.m. shotgun start. All registered golfers receive 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, post-round reception, gift bag, and non-alcoholic beverages. The deadline for registering is September 8. Golf Classic

Sponsorships are also available for companies looking to support the Project EverGreen mission.

“We are excited to again combine the passion our volunteers and donors have for golf and the great outdoors with supporting Project EverGreen’s mission to create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “The work that is done to grow a healthier green space footprint through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives benefits communities and military families across the country.”

Visit the Golf Classic page on the Project EverGreen website to register or secure a sponsorship.

Interested in Project EverGreen? See “$250 SiteOne Coupon For New GreenCare For Troops Volunteers.”

Association Headlines, Charitable Work, Featured, Industry News, Services

Charitable Golfing, Cindy Code, Golf Classic, Green Industry Charitable Work, GreenCare for Communities, GreenCare for Troops, Landscape Industry Charitable Giving, Landscape Industry NonProfits, Lochmere Golf Club, Project EverGreen

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Landscaping In Poor Air Quality

Next

Green Industry Employment News

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly