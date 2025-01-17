Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Charitable Work

Project Evergreen: Ball Field Renovation & 2024 Appointments

Project Evergreen renovates ball field and announces 2024 Officers & Board, headed by Scott Bills and Beth Berry.

Project EverGreen, members of the Sports Field Management Association, and the Volusia County Schools teamed up on January 21 at Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach to give the school’s long dormant baseball field and grassy play area a $35,000 makeover.

The goal of the 100,000 square foot field renovation project was to leave the school and community with a safe, well-maintained, and accessible ballfield and recreation space they can call their own.

Project EverGreen works with under-resourced communities to renovate, maintain, and make more accessible healthy playing fields, as well as to improve the environmental health of public green spaces. The 100,000 square feet of grass at the Palm Terrace play field is responsible for sequestering nearly 60,000 pounds of carbon from the air annually which is equivalent to removing 7.5 cars fueled by gas from the road.

Previous projects include Phoenix (2019), West Palm Beach (2020) and Savannah (2021). Visit the Palm Terrace Elementary School project page.

2024 Board Members

In related news, Project EverGreen held its annual meeting recently and named individuals to its 2024 Board of Directors.

The new President is Scott Bills, CSFM. Bills is a nationally recognized Certified Sports Field Manager and president of NJ-based Sports Field Solutions, LLC. With more than 40 years’ experience, Bills has designed, constructed, and renovated hundreds of sports fields and athletic complexes in addition to numerous golf courses.

Project EverGreen 2024
Scott Bills, 2024 President, Project EverGreen.

Bills expertly evaluates, consults, and manages natural and synthetic athletic field projects across the U.S. He also provides formal training to school grounds departments, parks maintenance departments and private sports organizations, helping them improve the safety, playability, and appearance of their fields. For more than 10 years, Bills has been teaching courses for the Rutgers University Department of Continuing Education related to sports field construction, maintenance, and park liability.

Beth Berry, Vice President, Turf & Ornamental Sales, Advanced Turf Solutions
Beth Berry, 2024 Vice President, Project EverGreen.

Beth Berry, Vice President at Advanced Turf Solutions, will serve as Vice President/President-Elect. Berry is a seasoned service industry veteran, pioneering the customer experience in the lawn care industry at ChemLawn and progressing to the Director of Customer Service at Scotts Lawn Service. A University of Indianapolis graduate, Berry also sits on the board of the  National Association of Landscape Professionals, Women in Landscape Network, and Indiana Professional Lawn and Landscape Association.

Fred Haskett of TrueWinds Consulting returns as Secretary/Treasurer and Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply will serve as the Immediate Past President.

The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 18th year in 2024 and over its tenure has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn, landscape, and snow removal services and peace of mind to thousands of military families across the U.S. who are enduring a deployment.

Through its GreenCare for Communities projects, Project EverGreen and its partners have renovated community parks and public green spaces totaling more than 200 million square feet of green space.

2024 Board of Directors

Project EverGreen 2024
2024 Project EverGreen Officers and Board of Directors

For related articles, read:

The Yardstick: Q&A With Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions

STMA & Project Evergreen Rehab Historic Savannah Field

Charitable Work, Featured, Industry News, The Latest

Alan White, AMGUARD, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies, Andrew Bray, Arborjet, Ashley Williams, Beth Berry, Blaine Pinkerton, Board of Directors Project Evergreen, Cayla Chamberlin, Ecologel, Fred Haskett, George Furrer, Gilbert Family Foundation, GreenCare for Communities, GreenCare for Troops, Kevin Laycock, Kress, Lee Withers, Linda Satter, LLC, NALP, National Association of Landscape Professionals, Nufarm, Paula Sliefert, PBI-Gordon, Project EverGreen, Russ Mitchell - Prime Source at Albaugh, Rutgers, Rutgers University, Sarah Spatola - Arborjet | Ecologel, Scott Bills, Shayne Wetherall, Sipcam, Sipcam Agro USA, SiteOne, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Sports Field Solutions, TELUS, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, The Toro Company, Tim Demerath - PBI-Gordon, Todd Mason, TrueWinds Consulting, Turf Systems, Valley Green Inc.

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

National Collegiate Landscape Competition Heads To Brigham Young University

Next

Vectorworks 2024 3 Blooms With Possibilities For Landscape Design

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly