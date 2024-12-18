A recent survey from the ScottsMiracle-Gro Company revealed 97% of Phoenix homeowners say they are experiencing the urban heat island effect in their neighborhoods. This comes as no surprise since this summer Phoenix endured the hottest summer and early fall on record, shattering previous benchmarks.

Project EverGreen and ScottsMiracle-Gro partnered with the City of Phoenix to try to lessen the urban heat island effect, increase shade and reduce temperatures in the Valley of the Sun with a GreenCare for Communities renovation project at Phoenix’s Barrios Unidos Park.

The 14-acre park, located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods. Highlighting the project was the planting of 49 25-gallon box trees – Oaks and Elms ranging from 8′ to 12′ tall – to deliver more shade and, ultimately, cooler temperatures to the park and its visitors.

The area surrounding Sky Harbor International Airport can experience a higher ambient temperature than surrounding areas due to the amount of tarmac, and with atmospheric temperatures only increasing, residents are concerned.

In advance of the tree planting, industry professionals extended the parks’ irrigation system and added drip bubblers to provide adequate water to the new trees. The city’s forestry department dug holes for each tree in advance of the volunteer day.

Providing the labor were ScottsMiracle-Gro team members and green industry volunteers and suppliers including Eco Verde Irrigation, Ewing Outdoor Supply, LandCare, Mariposa Landscape, Rain Bird, Reed Landscape and Yellowstone Landscape.

The Project EverGreen and ScottsMiracle-Gro partnership with the City of Phoenix will continue into 2025 and include additional community integration and overseeding at Phoenix’s Barrios Unidos Park.

“We know how important neighborhood parks are to the lifeblood of a community. Parks bring kids, families and neighbors together to walk, play, read a book under a tree, cheer their kids on in sports and to feel a part of their community,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “We also want park enthusiasts and the surrounding neighborhood to enjoy the environmental benefits that healthy parks bring. Reducing the air and surface heat here is critically important. And we know that more trees along with well-maintained grass can help reduce the heat and provide a cooler place to play.”

The undertaking marked the second GreenCare for Communities project in the Valley of the Sun for Project EverGreen. In 2019, in partnership with the Sports Field Management Association, the ballfield at Lindo Park was completely renovated.

“We have long been passionate about the benefits of natural green spaces and the many ways they can help improve quality of life,” said John Sass, vice president, chief creative officer of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “From turfgrass to native plants and trees, green space areas can cultivate healthier, happier, and more resilient communities.”

Why green spaces are important to Phoenix? Due to the city’s desert climate and rapid urbanization, green spaces are particularly important for the following reasons:

Heat mitigation (Urban Heat Island Effect)

Air quality improvement

Water retention and flood control

Biodiversity and ecosystem support

Mental and physical health benefits

Social and recreational opportunities

Economic benefits

