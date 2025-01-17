Contact Us

Promotion News From Ruppert Landscape

Larry Windsor, Josh Guyton, and Krysta Marshall have been named Branch Managers at Ruppert Landscape locations in NC, MD and NC.

Ruppert Landscape has named Larry Windsor, Josh Guyton, and Krysta Marshall Branch Managers at three separate Ruppert locations.

Larry Windsor

Ruppert Promotion
Larry Windsor

Larry Windsor has been promoted to Branch Manager of Ruppert Landscapes’ Bowie, MD, landscape maintenance branch.

Windsor began his journey with Ruppert in 2020 as an Area Manager in the Forestville, MD branch. He brought with him 20 years of landscape and nursery experience. He quickly established strong relationships with both customers and employees. Over the past three years, he has focused on providing top-notch customer service to his many clients. He has achieved significant enhancement sales, which earned him the company’s Branch Impact Award in 2022.

In January of this year, Windsor was promoted to Associate Branch Manager. There, he was put on the fast track to learn the Branch Manager role and oversee the newly established Bowie branch. Windsor embraced this opportunity with enthusiasm, quickly building an outstanding team in Bowie.

Josh Guyton

Ruppert PromotionRuppert Landscape has promoted Josh Guyton to Branch Manager of the company’s Raleigh, NC, landscape maintenance branch.

Guyton holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape horticulture from The Ohio State University. He brings over 15 years of landscape industry experience to the table. Since joining Ruppert in late 2020 as a Business Developer in the Durham branch, Guyton has been instrumental in expanding Ruppert’s market presence not only in Durham but also in Raleigh and Charlotte. Near the end of 2023, he was promoted to Associate Branch Manager in Raleigh, where he focused on building strong customer relationships and enhancing employee development.

Krysta Marshall

Ruppert PromotionRuppert Landscape is pleased to announce the promotion of Krysta Marshall to Branch Manager of the company’s John’s Island, SC, landscape maintenance branch.

Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business from Temple University. She has over a decade of experience in the landscape industry. She served the previous two years of her career as an Account Manager with The Greenery of Charleston—a leading landscaping firm that joined Ruppert in late 2023. In early 2024, Marshall was chosen to lead the Johns Island branch and help oversee the integration while continuing to build the team and grow its market presence.

In their new roles, each will be responsible for overseeing the branch’s overall welfare. This includes the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service, and day-to-day operations.

For more recent Turf Magazine personnel coverage of Ruppert Landscape, click here.

