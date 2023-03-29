Propane Fueling Solutions allows fleets with various alternative fuel vehicles to refuel with propane autogas or recharge with DC level 3 fast chargers independent of the grid.

After decades of reliably providing fleets with a clean energy solution, propane is now reducing emissions along the path to zero even further by providing a significantly less expensive and cleaner recharging solution. The new portable dual-purpose standalone fueling system from Propane Fueling Solutions allows fleets with various alternative fuel vehicles to refuel with propane autogas or recharge with DC level 3 fast chargers independent of the grid.

The skid infrastructure combines an efficient 60kW propane generator with wind and solar power to create a microgrid that allows fleets to affordably implement a drop-in charging solution. The skid also includes a refueling station for propane autogas vehicles.

“We’ve seen it time and time again—the grid fails, the wind doesn’t blow, the sun doesn’t shine, and an electric vehicle fleet is grounded because it can’t recharge. Propane can be there in those moments to provide a clean, reliable power solution,” said Mauricio Morafiallos, CEO of Propane Fueling Solutions. “Historically, EV fleets have relied on diesel generators for a portable charging solution. In those cases, all the good you’re doing with EVs is going out the window when those diesel emissions are released. Propane eliminates that issue.”

For light commercial microgrid (<100kW generation system) applications, propane fuel cells can lead to near-zero nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, as well as a 24 percent reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Propane fuel cells are also cost-competitive with diesel generators.

Compared to traditional EV charging infrastructure, the skid solution is significantly less expensive than traditional EV charging infrastructure because it doesn’t require the same site prep, permanent housing, or other costly charges that are incurred with permanent infrastructure. According to Propane Fueling Solutions, the skid cuts costs by as much as 75% or more. Because of its affordability, the dual-purpose standalone fueling system allows fleets to try both propane autogas and electric vehicles—and learn about the capabilities and limitations of multiple energy sources—without making costly infrastructure investments.

“It’s fully portable, scalable, runs reliably regardless of the weather, and can be installed in as little as 24 hours,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “The propane autogas vehicles can be refueled and back on the road within minutes, and EVs can be charged reliably through propane-generated power. It’s time fleets have truly resilient energy sources, and propane provides that.”

For more information on how propane can reliably power vehicles or provide power generation needs, visit Propane.com.

For a recent Turf Magazine article discussing fuel safety tips, click here.