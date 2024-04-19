Protecting Landscapes From Destructive Iguanas

For instance, it made national news when iguanas in West Palm Beach actually caused a dam collapse by digging burrows (more on this below) underneath the structure. It reportedly cost $1.8 million in repairs. On other properties, retaining walls have collapsed and pathways have been destroyed. On Florida golf courses, iguanas pose one of the greatest problems because of the damage to turf and landscaping.

Iguana Behavior

These reptiles display a remarkable capacity for replication, especially noted during their mating season, which typically spans from October through December. However, it is not unusual for iguanas to mate and survive all year round. If the conditions are right, they will survive and thrive.

A female iguana will typically deposit a remarkable 20 to 70 eggs in burrows they excavate, which can span up to 70 feet in length! This in itself, is a major problem for the landscaping industry. The burrows erode the terrain, and can not only compromise the landscape plants and design, but the structural integrity of walls, paving, and even a home.

Once the eggs hatch, they will look for sustenance. As herbivores, they will devour the local flora and fauna expeditiously. They have a voracious appetite for plants and vegetation, especially the exquisite orchids and tropical plants beloved by professional landscaping companies.

As a result, it’s important to consider what plants to use when designing and planting a new landscape for your clients if they are in an area with iguanas. Like a Biblical plague, iguanas can destroy a landscape in just a few days. Marcos Fernandez, a property manager in Star Island Miami Beach FL, said, “We installed $4,000 worth of SunPatiens®, in one week they were gone.”

Plants To Deter Iguanas

Clearly, choosing plants not on their menu or ones that repel iguanas will help to prevent infestations and associated costs. We have compiled a list of plants you could use in your landscape projects. They include:

Oleander

Silver Buttonwood

Ixora

Lilyturf

Chenille

Codiaeum variegatum

Cordyline

Society Garlic

Crown of thorns

Citrus

Spicy pepper plants

Agave

Lemon Grass

Fakahatchee Grass

Purple Queen

Queen Emma

Other Strategies

There are several other methods to deter iguanas from a property. Iguanas have sharp claws, making them excellent climbers, which poses another problem: they can get onto roofs and potentially into a home. They will defecate from high in trees and cause a mess—and health concern—below in the landscape. Employing simple strategies can save you expense, time and trouble in the long run.