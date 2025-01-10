

W inter may bring sparkling snow and frosty mornings, but for plants, it’s not always a wonderland—it can be downright drying! Between biting winds, frozen soil, and sneaky salt buildup, greenery faces plenty of cold-weather challenges. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just trying to keep your evergreens from turning ever-brown, this is your chance to dig deep into the frosty facts.

Will your plant care instincts help you weather the winter storm, or will desiccation leave you high and dry?

(Photo: Adobe Stock)