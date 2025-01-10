Contact Us

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Protecting Plants From Winter Stress

When the frost bites and the snow piles up, your plants might face more than just a chilly breeze—they could be drying out! Let’s see if you’ve got what it takes to help your greenery survive the cold snap.

Turf Quiz Of The Week


Winter may bring sparkling snow and frosty mornings, but for plants, it’s not always a wonderland—it can be downright drying! Between biting winds, frozen soil, and sneaky salt buildup, greenery faces plenty of cold-weather challenges. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just trying to keep your evergreens from turning ever-brown, this is your chance to dig deep into the frosty facts.

Will your plant care instincts help you weather the winter storm, or will desiccation leave you high and dry?

Protecting Plants
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Pre-season Winter Planning Wins Every Time

winter preparation

Understanding your clients is the first step towards a successful snow season.

In the unforgiving world of snow removal, proper planning is the key to success. Talk to any contractor who has managed more than a few winters successfully. They will agree. But such a broad topic gets muddy quickly, so let’s break winter planning down into manageable parts, since quite a few areas are going to need focus prior to the first flake falling.

Continue reading…

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Next Generation Innovation

Blue Diamond Attachments Offers a Full Line of Snow Removal Attachments

