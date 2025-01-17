Contact Us

Protective Insurance Rebrands To Progressive Fleet & Specialty Programs

Progressive Insurance® is rebranding its large fleet commercial line (CL) coverage, formerly known as Protective Insurance, to Progressive Fleet & Specialty Programs.

Photo: AdobeStock/Pixel-Shot

Progressive Insurance®, the number one commercial auto insurer in the U.S., is rebranding its large fleet commercial line (CL) coverage, formerly known as Protective Insurance, to Progressive Fleet & Specialty Programs (Progressive Fleet).

Progressive acquired the Protective Insurance Corporation in 2021 and the official brand name change aims to benefit agents and customers with a nationally recognized brand. The new name reflects the integration of businesses and captures Progressive’s expanded expertise in large fleet transportation and niche insurance programs designed for those in the transportation and delivery industries.

“This announcement was part of our strategy when we first acquired Protective almost three years ago,” said Karen Bailo, Progressive’s Commercial Lines President. “Our vision has come to fruition with this announcement enabling us to promote our full suite of capabilities in the transportation market.”

Before joining Progressive, Protective Insurance had a decades-long heritage of marketing and underwriting insurance, including workers’ compensation, primarily for the transportation industry.

Progressive Fleet carries on Protective’s priorities to consistently deliver excellent customer service and to provide clients with personal attention and quality coverage, backed by an A (Excellent) rating by A.M. Best. Now operating within a leading brand, it continues to be the leading solution for fleet trucking and workers’ compensation insurance.

5 Considerations When Buying Landscape Business Insurance

