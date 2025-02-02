Contact Us

Punxsutawney Phil Newest Seasonal Employee at Ace Hardware

 Ace Hardware named ‘Official Yard Care Sponsor of Groundhog Day’ and will introduce Ace YardRx lawn care subscription service on 2/2/2025.

Groundhog Day is one of winter’s most cherished traditions, drawing visitors to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Viewers from around the world even tune in virtually.

This year, Ace Hardware, the world’s largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, adds to the excitement as the ‘Official Yard Care Sponsor of Groundhog Day.’ Ace Hardware will introduce Ace YardRx, a brand-new subscription service delivering personalized yard care solutions to homeowners nationwide.

Be part of the magic as Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous groundhog, emerges to deliver his much-anticipated weather prediction – and catch the debut of Ace YardRx. Whether Phil forecasts six more weeks of winter or an early spring, Ace YardRx is there to ensure homeowners are ready to achieve their best lawns all year long.

Tune in virtually to witness this iconic Groundhog Day tradition, with Ace Hardware at the center of the excitement.

Tune in on Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7:15 AM EST to catch Phil and the Ace Hardware team!

For more Turf Magazine Groundhog Day coverage, click here: February 2: Groundhogs, Pancakes, and More Lore

read on for more from Turf: Tractor Supply Survey Reveals Homeowner Lawn Care Attitudes

