RC Mowers Continues to Grow with a New Autonomous Engineering Director

Richard Lukas brings a wealth of autonomous vehicle knowledge to the rapidly expanding robotic mower manufacturer.

Richard Lukas, a 25-year engineering veteran specializing in robotics, autonomy and machine learning, has joined Wisconsin-based RC Mowers as its new autonomous engineering director.

RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic and autonomous mowers, announced today that Richard Lukas, Ph.D., a 25-year engineering veteran with experience in robotics, autonomy and machine learning, has joined the growing company as its new autonomous engineering director.

“It is our goal to remain on the cutting edge of innovative landscaping solutions,” said RC Mowers co-founder and CEO Michael Brandt. “(Lukas’) presence will be particularly beneficial as we continually work to advance autonomous technology and refine our products for landscaping professionals around the world. His background in autonomous driving and proven success as an engineer make him the perfect candidate to solidify RC Mowers’ position at the forefront of robotic and autonomous mowing.”

Lukas’ previous experience developing AI-controlled power tools and autonomous vehicles gives him a unique perspective on how RC Mowers can expand its global offerings by helping commercial landscaping companies scale their businesses using integrated autonomous or robotic mowers.

“RC Mowers is driving innovation in the autonomous landscaping industry, setting new benchmarks that redefine the business of mowing,” Lukas said. “I’m eager to apply my experience in developing groundbreaking solutions that address the real-world challenges landscaping contractors face today, particularly with labor shortages. Autonomous mowers help contractors reduce their labor needs while providing them with an opportunity to grow distinctive revenue streams.”

Lukas also has extensive experience leading engineering teams from ideation to market launch, providing process-driven technical guidance to meet target deliverable timetables. In addition to his leadership roles, he was also crucial in the development of the first electronic onboard recorder for commercial trucking and a first-of-its-kind autonomous robotic truck for use by the U.S. military.

Lukas is also an active member of Wisconsin’s higher education community. As an adjunct professor and lecturer at Milwaukee School of Engineering, Lukas helps shape the future of engineering by sharing industry insights with the next generation of engineers.

