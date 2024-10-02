Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Ready, Set, Snow: Snow Blower Maintenance Week Is Coming

October 15-21, 2024 marks the National Snow Blower Maintenance Week, sponsored by Toro in collaboration with the National Day Calendar. 

Snow Blower Maintenance

This month, Toro is reminding homeowners and contractors it’s time to check in on their snow blowers. October 15-21, 2024 marks the second annual National Snow Blower Maintenance Week, sponsored by Toro in collaboration with the National Day Calendar. 

“Winter weather can be unpredictable — but your snow blower’s performance shouldn’t be,” says Shawn Carothers, senior marketing manager at Toro. “There’s nothing worse than learning your snow blower is having trouble starting after your driveway and sidewalks are already covered with snow. Taking just a few minutes this week to maintain your snow blower not only protects your investment, it ensures peace of mind when the first snowfall hits.”

Proper maintenance is crucial for optimal snow blower performance whether it runs on gas or battery. Many of these tasks can easily be done at home. During Snow Blower Maintenance Week, Toro recommends taking the following steps to ensure your snow blower is ready to power through the deepest snow banks:

1. Inspect and replace worn parts such as paddles, scraper blades and belts.

2. Tighten all loose screws, bolts, and locknuts. Repair or replace any damaged parts.

3. For gas models, check and change oil, spark plugs and filters as needed. Protect your engine by waiting until you’re ready to use your snow blower to fill it with fresh fuel and fuel stabilizer.

4. For electric models, ensure the lithium-ion batteries are holding a full charge. 

Shawn Carothers, senior marketing manager at Toro states, “Think of Snow Blower Maintenance Week as a form of winter self-care. By proactively contacting your dealer now, or doing the work yourself, you can ensure a stress-free first snowfall and spend more time enjoying the beauty of the season.”

Join the conversation on social media by using #SnowBlowerMaintenanceWeek.

Get Equipped: Snow + Ice Management Equipment

Is Your Insurance Snow Blind?

August 2024 PLOW – Special Section

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Resources, Snow & Ice Management

extreme weather, green industry, Maintenance, National Day Calenday, National Snow Blower Maintenance Week, snow and ice removal, snow blower, snow removal, Toro, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Weed Identification

Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

This Friday, Dr. Andrew Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. 

Previous

Three Tips To Keep Bermudagrass Greener All Season

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly