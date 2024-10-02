Ready, Set, Snow: Snow Blower Maintenance Week Is Coming

This month, Toro is reminding homeowners and contractors it’s time to check in on their snow blowers. October 15-21, 2024 marks the second annual National Snow Blower Maintenance Week, sponsored by Toro in collaboration with the National Day Calendar.

“Winter weather can be unpredictable — but your snow blower’s performance shouldn’t be,” says Shawn Carothers, senior marketing manager at Toro. “There’s nothing worse than learning your snow blower is having trouble starting after your driveway and sidewalks are already covered with snow. Taking just a few minutes this week to maintain your snow blower not only protects your investment, it ensures peace of mind when the first snowfall hits.”

Proper maintenance is crucial for optimal snow blower performance whether it runs on gas or battery. Many of these tasks can easily be done at home. During Snow Blower Maintenance Week, Toro recommends taking the following steps to ensure your snow blower is ready to power through the deepest snow banks:

1. Inspect and replace worn parts such as paddles, scraper blades and belts. 2. Tighten all loose screws, bolts, and locknuts. Repair or replace any damaged parts. 3. For gas models, check and change oil, spark plugs and filters as needed. Protect your engine by waiting until you’re ready to use your snow blower to fill it with fresh fuel and fuel stabilizer. 4. For electric models, ensure the lithium-ion batteries are holding a full charge.

Shawn Carothers, senior marketing manager at Toro states, “Think of Snow Blower Maintenance Week as a form of winter self-care. By proactively contacting your dealer now, or doing the work yourself, you can ensure a stress-free first snowfall and spend more time enjoying the beauty of the season.”

Join the conversation on social media by using #SnowBlowerMaintenanceWeek.

