Recent Green Industry Acquisition News

From acquisitions to exapansions, the 2024 lawncare and landscaping season has officially begun and companies are making big moves.

Schill Grounds Management

Schill Grounds Management has acquired Strauser Nature’s Helpers to expand in eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York and New Jersey.

Locally owned and operated by Founder Zech Strauser since 1998, Strauser Nature’s Helpers specializes in landscaping, lawn care, and snow removal. Their commercial clients include multi-family complexes, retail, hospitality, government, student housing, and resort properties. They are located in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Lancaster among other areas.

Combining with Strauser extends Schill’s reach further east into PA around the Philadelphia area, as well as parts of northwestern NY and NJ. Strauser has about 75 employees who are becoming part of the Schill family.

Adding Strauser Nature’s Helpers to the Schill family brings the company to about 1,200 employees. Schill has grown to become one of the largest landscape management and snow and ice removal companies in the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Schill and become part of an organization that also prioritizes growing careers, sustainability, responsible resource management, and superior customer service,” said Strauser. “Joining the Schill family delivers greater value for customers. I also believe we will advance our mission to help the Strauser team meet their personal and professional goals well into the future.”

Since 2020, Schill has made 12 acquisitions as it drives consolidation in the fragmented industry of landscape management and snow and ice removal services. Schill is developing an “owner’s network” model. The model will keep former owners closely involved in running the business while providing strategic recommendations and sharing best practices among the Schill group of companies.

The addition of Strauser complements Schill’s previous acquisitions, which include:

Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop recently completed the acquisition of Liberty Land Management Group, Inc., expanding its footprint into a new territory, the Southwest region of Florida. Throughout the years, Liberty Land Management Group has had immense growth and success in the landscape industry.

Since its inception by Bob and Teresa Keating, Liberty has set a standard of excellence in commercial landscaping across Southwest Florida.

“Our reputation for delivering exceptional results has been cultivated by fostering growth and development within our team. We prioritize our relationships with our clients and our

employees. That’s where Landscape Workshop aligns perfectly with our values—they not only acknowledge the worth of our dedicated professionals but also promise avenues for their continuous advancement,” says Bob Keating.

Bob and Teresa will be supporting transition efforts as consultants with Landscape Workshop to facilitate a seamless process for clients and team. J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop, announced the acquisition: “We are pleased to announce our expansion into the Southwest Florida market through the acquisition of Liberty Land Management Group. This represents a culmination of diligent planning and the well-established success of Liberty. We are thrilled to integrate the Liberty team into the LW family, further solidifying our presence in Florida.”

Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management firm, delivering professional service and expert maintenance for commercial outdoor spaces since 1984. Serving 26 Southeastern markets, Landscape Workshop operates in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. Landscape Workshop is backed by Carousel Capital and McKinney Capital.

