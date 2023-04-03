Recent Green Industry News

Mecalac

Mecalac has added three new U.S. dealers while existing dealers have expanded their coverage areas. Mecalac now has a total of 22 dealers in the United States and Canada.

Mecalac’s three new dealers include:

Columbus Equipment Company, which covers the state of Ohio. The company has more than 70 years of experience, offering heavy equipment sales, parts, service and rentals through nine branch locations.

Anderson Equipment Company provides Mecalac equipment to customers in WV, western PA and most of NY state. Founded in 1935, Anderson Equipment Company offers earth moving and mobile equipment to the construction, mining, road building and specialty material handling industries.

Superior Sales & Service, headquartered in Plattsmouth, NE, covers North America and specializes in railroad equipment. The dealer will offer Mecalac’s full line of dedicated railroad excavators primarily to Class 1 Railroads and related contractors.

Already covering Northern CA, CO, and ID, Global Machinery extends Mecalac’s reach in the western United States by adding AZ and UT.

NuFarm

California golf course superintendents now have access to NuFarm‘s Anuew™ Plant Growth Regulator for managing their Bermudagrass and kikuyugrass turf in 2023.

In January, the California Environmental Protection Agency approved Anuew PGR for use on Bermudagrass cultivars on fairways and roughs, including 419, Tifway, TifSport, TifEagle, TifGreen, Champion, MiniVerde and Riviera turfgrass, as well as on kikuyugrass.

Brought to the market in 2015, Anuew’s prohexadione calcium chemistry provides superintendents with an important tool for improving the playability of fairways through fast and effective growth suppression of their turfgrass.

Schill Grounds Management

Schill Grounds Management has expanded its coverage in Cincinnati through the acquisition of GrassCor, a landscape management and snow and ice removal company that serves the Cincinnati and Dayton markets.

GrassCor was owned by Alex Sulfsted, and over the past 12 years he has grown the business by expanding to multiple locations around Cincinnati and Dayton. GrassCor has about 100 employees, most of whom will remain with Schill, and they serve over 300 clients across the region.

Sulfsted will continue to lead GrassCor’s team. Schill’s model is to develop an “owner’s network” that keeps former owners closely involved in running the business while providing strategic recommendations and sharing best practices among the Schill group of companies.

Project EverGreen

Project EverGreen received a $50,000 matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to help the national non-profit add vital elements to finish the renovation of Detroit’s Gmeiner Park and plant the seeds for future green space restoration projects in the city. The grant will also provide resources to the community that will help them care for the parks for years to come.

The 30-day crowdfunding campaign encouraged Detroit residents, businesses and parks enthusiasts to raise $50,000 to receive the $50,000 matching grant. The 10-acre park located in Northwest Detroit received a new six-foot wide, half-mile walking path to draw people into the park to play and exercise, the installation of mature trees in and around the perimeter of the park, new tables and benches. Work will continue this year in conjunction with Detroit’s Parks & Recreation department when a new inclusive playground will be installed among other improvements. This is the fourth GreenCare for Communities renovation project the national non-profit has completed in Detroit since 2017.

Star® Roses and Plants

Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company directly involved in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, has announced the release of its 2024 Rose Catalog. This 145-page resource is filled with 8 new rose introductions, 7 reference guides, over 250 varieties and more.

Other key features of the catalog include:

Roses by color resource

Top roses for overall disease resistance

Roses for pollinators

Regional best roses

Bare root finishing schedule

Support for retailers

The 2024 catalog can be viewed online by clicking here. Printed copies will be mailed to Star Roses and Plants customers soon.

Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop recently completed the acquisition of Solid Ground Landscape Services based in Atlanta, Georgia. As part of the transaction, Solid Ground owners Joe Christenberry and Andrew Kurstedt will both join the Landscape Workshop team. Landscape Workshop Regional Vice President Tim Christie will continue to oversee Landscape Workshop’s Atlanta area maintenance operations.

Stellar Industries

Stellar has launched its We Are Stellar initiative to recognize the significance of the manufacturer’s distributors and customers and the success that has come from these strong partnerships.

To accompany its brand unification, Stellar will debut a new, user-friendly website that will feature all of its products in one place. The site will be a one-stop shop for all things Stellar with enhanced navigation and an improved user experience. Additionally, the company is developing new enhancements to improve its distributor program. As part of the We Are Stellar initiative, the American Eagle® and MD Products & Solutions brands will be united under the Stellar name.

Bartlett Tree Experts

Bartlett Tree Experts has acquired Stansbury Tree Service and The Haupt Tree Company. Stansbury Tree Service’s Owner operator Patrick Stansbury worked for Bartlett Tree Experts early in his career and credits Bartlett with teaching him species-specific pruning techniques and about the importance of plant health care to ensure optimal growing conditions of trees and shrubs in the landscape.

The Stansbury family members, among 20 Stansbury employees making the move, say they appreciate that Bartlett is a family business, like their own, with the global resources and unmatched support of the Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories for the benefit of clients.

With the acquisition of The Haupt Tree Company, 20 Haupt employees have joined Bartlett Tree Experts. As a result, the addition of a new Bartlett office in Suffield, Massachusetts represents Bartlett’s 163rdth operation and second location in Western Massachusetts. Erik G. Haupt II, former President and General Manager of The Haupt Tree Company, joins Bartlett as the Local Manager of its new Sheffield office.

For more recent Green Industry news from Turf Magazine, click here.