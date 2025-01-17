Register By This Date For The Lowest Price On ELEVATE 2024

Registration is now open for ELEVATE 2024, the annual educational conference and Expo of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), to be held November 3-6 at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina. Register by July 1 for the lowest prices of the year. Non-members pay $1,445 to attend ELEVATE, but if you join NALP, you’ll save $520 on every registration. And if you bring a team of 10 or more you’ll get an additional 10% off. Once you’ve registered, you’ll also get access to discounted room blocks at area hotels.

This year’s main stage speakers include:

Shawn Anchor. Achor, a Harvard alum, is a leading expert on happiness and success. He is an NYT bestseller (“The Happiness Advantage” and “Big Potential”) and has been featured in Harvard Business Review, TED (with over 25 million views), and PBS.

Noelle Russell. Russell is an award-winning technologist who helps companies incorporate emerging technologies like AI into their operations. Her insights on the implications of AI on business and leadership are invaluable for navigating the evolving landscape of technology. Lauren Sisler. Sisler is an Emmy-winning sportscaster and mental health advocate who uses her personal experiences to inspire others. She speaks about resilience, addiction prevention, and mental health, empowering audiences to rebound from tragedy. Included with registration is an ELEVATE Bash held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, November 5, for a night of history, interactive experiences, simulations, the Instagram sensation @djericrhodes, and more. New for 2024 is the NALP Women’s Forum, a daylong pre-conference event presented by NALP. Sherhara Downing, Co-Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, SpeakHaus, will speak and there will be opportunities to connect during roundtable discussions and an offsite networking activity. There is a separate fee for The NALP Women’s Forum, and registration for ELEVATE is required. At the ELEVATE Expo, landscape professionals can explore cutting-edge technology and solutions for their businesses. See the companies in attendance here. Other NALP News

Register now to volunteer for NALP’s Renewal & Remembrance event to be held July 15 in Washington, DC. All projects at Arlington National Cemetery are currently full, but volunteer opportunities are still available for a large landscape project at the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial. Volunteers will plant Nellie Stevens holly, mondo grass, hellebores, liriope, and switchgrass. For more information or to register, click here.