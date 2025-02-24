Contact Us

Rehlko Appoints Eric Fontaine to President of the Engines Business

Vincenzo Perrone plans to retire from his position as President of the Engines business and will be succeeded by Eric Fontaine.

Eric Fontaine
Eric Fontaine, incoming President of the Engines business.

Rehlko recently announced that Vincenzo Perrone has made the decision to retire from his role as President of the Engines business. Since joining the company in 2014 as President of the Diesel business and later becoming President of the combined Engines business in 2020, Perrone has been instrumental in leading the division through some of its most successful years in its more than 100-year history. Rehlko is deeply grateful for Perrone’s dedication and exceptional leadership over the past decade and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Succeeding Perrone, Rehlko is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Fontaine as the new President of the Engines business. Fontaine brings extensive experience in industrial markets, having most recently served as Vice President of the Industrial Components Division at Regal Rexnord Corporation. His career also includes key leadership roles at Danaher Corporation and Brunswick Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from Duke—The Fuqua School of Business.

With a proven track record of driving sustainable growth, fostering operational excellence, and implementing strategic initiatives, Eric Fontaine will guide the Engines business into its next chapter.

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

