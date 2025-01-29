REPTV: It’s The Year Of The Snake – Turf’s Version

Welcome to the year of the Snake. According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2025 is the year of the Wood (Green) Snake. While the Chinese may associate snakes with harvest, spirituality and good fortune with subtle hints of terror and cunning, most of the Western world and landscapers in particular, see the serpent as a symbol of temptation and evil.

Although snakes can help rid a client’s property of other known pests such as small rodents, their nefarious reputation tends to strike fear much more often than relief. Areas frequented by humans and pets can absolutely be kept snake-free and Turf is here to provide some tips and techniques for creating landscapes far less alluring to the limbless reptiles.

Let’s be honest, snakes are rarely given their flowers for the positive effects they may have, but it is important to have an open mind when dealing with the scaly reptiles. Educating yourself on the snake and knowing what will attract it to a specific area will help you in creating a purposefully unwelcoming area for the slithering pest.

“I’ve got a Blank Space, Baby..”

Photo Credit: ADOBE PHOTO STOCK / Anton

Typically, snakes enjoy landscapes that include dark, densely camouflaged places to hide; so opening up a client’s property and avoiding excessive excessive ground cover is one way to deter them. Setting and keeping a tight schedule for lawn maintenance and clean-up is essential to controlling overgrown ground cover and weeds that a snake may find appealing. Incorporating mulch or stone into a landscape instead of vegetative ground covers can also make an impact.

According to Redi National Pest Eliminators, “Incorporating mulch in garden beds can also be beneficial, but it is important to choose the right type of mulch. Some mulches, especially those that are coarse and rough, might provide an inviting environment for snakes. Instead, using materials like gravel or stone can create a less welcoming habitat. Furthermore, spacing plants appropriately can enhance air circulation and sunlight exposure, making the area less attractive to snakes that prefer cooler, shaded environments for hiding.”

Compost materials tend to generate heat, drawing in the reptiles and making it an inviting place to stay for a while. The New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Department recommends avoiding incorporating compost in lawns as well, as it can be seen as a source of food, comfort, and protection from potential predators.

So many walls up, I can’t break through..”

Another important thing to consider before taking on a design-build projects is how to fully contain the property. Creating barriers within a yard and making sure they are, in fact, secure, is an especially important part of keeping snakes at bay. Making sure all fences are installed correctly, without open spaces along the bottom or cracks near posts or gates will make it much more difficult for snakes to enter the yard from outside. Eliminating all crevices or small holes within border materials or retaining walls will make it difficult for a serpent to use it as shelter from the elements or a predator.

“It’s essential to ensure that the fence has small enough openings (typically no larger than 1/4 inch) to keep snakes out. Additionally, using materials like smooth metal or wire mesh can be effective since snakes cannot easily climb or squeeze through these surfaces,” adds Redi National. Selecting “snake-proof fencing” is a key factor in deterring the unwanted guests.

Photo Credit: ADOBE PHOTO STOCK / Waraporn

‘In that Lavender Haze..”

Something else imperative to keeping snakes away is planting plants, flora, and ornamentals bred specifically to repel pests. Plants such as lavender, lemongrass, rosemary, mugwort, and marigolds often have strong scents that serve to ward off a variety of pests, including the snake. Humans may enjoy incorporating greenery with aromatic effects, but a snake may be overpowered by the strong scent.

You may also consider incorporating “prickly” or “spiky” plants such as cacti or succulents into your landscape design. The cactus is a versatile plant and there are so many different varieties, perfect for numerous hardiness zones. The “armor” of a cactus makes it extremely difficult for a snake to slither past or hide underneath. Making any potential safe harbor as uncomfortable as possible for a snake will ensure that it does not want to build a nest nearby.

“Snakes and stones never broke my bones..”

Taylor Swift may have reclaimed the Snake during her Reputation era, but landscape pros do not have to. Those of us in the Green Industry can enter 2025 with an appreciation for and knowledge of the infamous reptile, while still doing everything in our power to make sure our client landscapes are safe from them.

