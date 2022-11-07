Hunter Industries will host “The YES Life: Ignite the Confidence to Succeed Like You Never Have Before” virtual workshop on November 30, 2022. The free two-hour workshop is exclusively for women in the landscape industry, and it is sponsored by the Women’s Growth Forum (WGF) from the Hunter Industries Family of Companies.

Attendees will learn how to ignite their confidence and achieve success, so they can enjoy a fully empowered life and career. They’ll also learn to:

Identify why they get stuck and how to explore new perspectives while tapping into their own greatness

Understand where their confidence comes from and how to use it to unleash their effortless power

Journey through an industry-researched, six-category well-being assessment to examine what’s keeping them from their fullest potential

Distinguish their own secret to success moving forward

Transform any aspect of their life or career through specific inspired action

They’ll also get a chance to collaborate and connect with peers from across the industry during interactive breakouts. Two workshop sessions are available, so attendees can choose the one that best fits into their schedule. The first 100 registrants will receive a free “The YES Life” Kit.

The YES Life: Ignite the Confidence to Succeed Like You Never Have Before Workshop

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Morning session: 8–10 a.m. PST

Afternoon session: 3–5 p.m. PST

Throughout the year, the WGF will offer additional events designed to educate and inspire professional women so they can develop the knowledge and relationships necessary to grow in their field. To register, click here.

“Many women suffer from Imposter Syndrome, which can cause them to question their actions and decisions, ultimately keeping them from seizing opportunities. This insightful workshop aims to teach women useful strategies for igniting their confidence, so they can achieve their fullest potential.

– Tessa Norton,

Director, Marketing Strategy