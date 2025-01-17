A new initiative will put eco-friendly landscape and lawn care solutions to the test at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the world’s second busiest airport. Together, Robin Autopilot and Graze, Inc. will test their autonomous lawn mower technology on the more than 14,000 acres of grass that surround DFW.

Robin Autopilot’s solutions include robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) technology that enables lawn maintenance and landscaping professionals to offer environmentally friendly, cost-efficient and labor-saving services for residential and commercial landscapes. Its multi-manufacturer platform includes partnerships with several leading equipment manufacturers, including Graze, Husqvarna, ECHO, NexMow and Spider.

Graze’s autonomous electric mowers are designed to serve large-scale properties such as airports, golf courses, parks and government facilities, including properties with high security requirements. The company provides solutions that can increase profitability, reduce expenses, and enhance the safety of landscaping operations. Its mowers offer better quality cutting than gasoline-powered mowers, as well as environmental benefits to help companies achieve their sustainability goals.

In June, Robin launched a multi-manufacturer initiative at DFW, focusing on landscaping maintenance across the airport’s campus, including its corporate headquarters, Founders Plaza, and dams.

“Graze and Husqvarna mowers tested extremely well in both effectiveness and efficiency for the project,” said Logan Fahey, Chairman of Robin Autopilot and CEO of Graze. “We are excited about the success of this initiative and we look forward to the possibility of expanding it and other key programs to serve enterprise-level customers in the rapidly growing autonomous mowing industry throughout Texas.”

Los Angeles-based Graze plans to open an office in the DFW area later this year to focus on serving new clients, particularly airports and golf courses, throughout the region. Its mowers will be on display in both Dallas and Austin for organizations and businesses to view.