Have a nice weekend!
Ruppert Landscape Appoints Bob Jones as Chief Sales Officer

Ruppert Landscape has announced the appointment of Bob Jones as Chief Sales Officer to oversee business development efforts.

Ruppert Landscape has announced the appointment of Bob Jones as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). In his new role, Jones will oversee business development efforts across the company’s North and South Divisions. He will work to drive growth in both landscape installation and maintenance operations. As a key member of the executive team, he will also continue to influence strategy and financial oversight and support Ruppert’s strategic acquisition initiatives.

For the past 11 years, Jones served as President of Ruppert’s Landscape Construction Division. He oversaw the operations of 11 branches and a workforce of over 600 employees. His leadership encompassed strategic planning, branch development, national sales, employee growth, and customer relations. This transition reflects his desire to step back from running the division while allowing the company to continue benefiting from his 40+ years of industry expertise.

With over 29 years with the company, Jones has been instrumental in expanding the services offered by our construction division. His efforts have strengthened Ruppert’s national footprint and enabled us to tackle more complex projects.

Jones earned his degree from Ohio State University and served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his tenure at Ruppert, he held multiple leadership positions and was honored in 2005 with the Clyde Vadner Merit Award. It is the company’s highest recognition for exceptional service and dedication.

