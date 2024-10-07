Ruppert Landscape Appoints Kang President & COO

Ruppert Landscape has welcomed Richard Kang as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kang will oversee both the North and South Divisions and become a key member of the company’s executive team. His focus will be on enhancing operational excellence, driving growth, and nurturing talent across the organization.

Richard Kang

Kang brings a wealth of experience from Republic Services, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations. Throughout his career at Republic, he held leadership roles including finance, business development, and operations, giving him a well-rounded perspective on scaling businesses. He is a collaborative leader who values working with engaged teams and has a strong commitment to developing talent. Kang’s focus on customer service, communication, safety, empowerment and community involvement closely aligns with Ruppert’s values. Before joining Republic Services, he was Director of Corporate Development & Strategy at Summit Materials, a company in the heavy-side construction materials industry. There, he gained expertise in valuation, identifying synergies, and ensuring seamless integration—skills that will be instrumental as Ruppert continues to grow.

Rich holds a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia and received an Executive Education in Leadership and Strategic Impact from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. In 2020, he received WASTE360’s 40 under 40 award, recognizing his significant contributions to the waste and recycling industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rich to the team,” said Phil Key, CEO. “His people-focused leadership style, strong alignment with our company culture, and extensive experience in scaling service-based businesses make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

For more Turf Magazine coverage of Ruppert Landscape‘s personnel moves, click here.

The Yardstick: Craig Ruppert, CEO & Founder of Ruppert Landscape.