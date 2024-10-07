Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Ruppert Landscape Appoints Kang President & COO

Ruppert Landscape has recently appointed Richard Kang as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing North & South Divisions.

Ruppert Landscape has welcomed Richard Kang as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kang will oversee both the North and South Divisions and become a key member of the company’s executive team. His focus will be on enhancing operational excellence, driving growth, and nurturing talent across the organization.

Ruppert Kang
Richard Kang

Kang brings a wealth of experience from Republic Services, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations. Throughout his career at Republic, he held leadership roles including finance, business development, and operations, giving him a well-rounded perspective on scaling businesses. He is a collaborative leader who values working with engaged teams and has a strong commitment to developing talent. Kang’s focus on customer service, communication, safety, empowerment and community involvement closely aligns with Ruppert’s values. Before joining Republic Services, he was Director of Corporate Development & Strategy at Summit Materials, a company in the heavy-side construction materials industry. There, he gained expertise in valuation, identifying synergies, and ensuring seamless integration—skills that will be instrumental as Ruppert continues to grow.

Rich holds a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia and received an Executive Education in Leadership and Strategic Impact from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. In 2020, he received WASTE360’s 40 under 40 award, recognizing his significant contributions to the waste and recycling industry. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Rich to the team,” said Phil Key, CEO. “His people-focused leadership style, strong alignment with our company culture, and extensive experience in scaling service-based businesses make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

For more Turf Magazine coverage of Ruppert Landscape‘s personnel moves, click here.

The Yardstick: Craig Ruppert, CEO & Founder of Ruppert Landscape.

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Personnel

CEO, chief operating officer, COO, Craig Ruppert, Dartmouth, Employment, green industry, personnel, Phil Key, President, Republic Services, Richard Kang, Ruppert, Ruppert Landscape, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, University of Virginia

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Weed Identification

Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

This Friday, Dr. Andrew Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. 

Previous

Exmark Celebrates 30 Years Of The Lazer Z In 2025

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly