Ruppert Landscape Holds 2023 Awards Ceremony

Ruppert Landscape employees were honored recently as the company presented its annual awards. The awards banquet was held at the Bethesda North Marriott in Rockville, MD and welcomed over 1,000 employees and their guests.

Clyde Vadner Merit Award

This award recognizes an individual who has contributed continuous, consistent, long-term hard work, dedication, and job skill that has helped to shape the company. The award is named in memory of Clyde Vadner, who played an integral role early in the company’s history in creating the training program which has helped develop the many leaders who make up the organization today. This year’s recipient is Kyle Meissner, a 10-year employee who serves as branch manager in the Forestville, MD landscape management branch. He was previously awarded the Branch Impact Award in 2016.

Achievement Award

This award recognizes the employee who has made a significant contribution in 2022 through outstanding job execution and high-quality results. This year’s recipient is Dan Flake, a six-year employee who serves as operations manager in the North Carolina landscape construction branch. He was previously awarded the Branch Impact Award for the VA branch in 2019 and for NC in 2021.

Distinction Award

This award is presented in appreciation for exemplary dedication and devotion to the principles and ideals of our company. This year, this award was presented to a team who were instrumental in helping to review and evaluate strategic options about the direction of the company that ultimately led to the decision to partner with capital investment firm, Knox Lane. Due to the confidentiality that was necessary, that process was called ‘Project West.’

Branch Impact Awards

These awards are given to the employee whose outstanding dedication and contributions have made a positive impact on their individual branch. This year, there were 30 recipients:

José Argueta , field manager, received the honor for the Forestville, MD landscape management branch.

Lexie Bittner, landscape management division administrator, received the honor for the corporate office.

Cale Bowers, senior field manager, received the honor for the VA landscape construction branch.

Brad Carper, project manager, received the honor for the NC landscape construction branch.

Walter Castellanos, shop manager, received the honor for the Camp Hill, PA landscape management branch.

Stannis Collins, area manager, received the honor for the Mableton, GA landscape management branch.

Cynthia Corrales, area manager, received the honor for the Gainesville, VA landscape management branch.

Daniel Derrow, area manager, received the honor for the Washington, DC landscape management branch.

Jordan Elliott, branch administrator, received the honor for the Baltimore, MD landscape management branch.

Joseph Gonzales, area manager, received the honor for the Raleigh, NC landscape management branch.

Joshua Guyton, business developer, received the honor for the Durham, NC landscape management branch.

Sousan Hakimi, project manager, received the honor for the GA landscape construction branch.

Ever Leiva, field manager, received the honor for the Laytonsville, MD landscape management branch.

Jesse Lepinsky, shop manager, received the honor for the Dulles, VA landscape management branch.

Erin Mallery, area manager, received the honor for the Frederick, MD landscape management branch.

Joe Mangano, field manager, received the honor for the White Marsh, MD landscape management branch.

Kurt Myers, enhancement manager, received the honor for the Lilburn, GA landscape management branch.

Tyler Patsch, shop manager, received the honor for the Richmond South, VA landscape management branch.

Chuck Powell, production manager, received the honor for the TN landscape construction branch.

Dexter Pratt, field manager, received the honor for the Charlotte, NC landscape management branch.

Stephanie Roberts, branch administrator, received the honor for the Richmond North, VA landscape management branch.

Ethan Russell, assistant project manager, received the honor for the MD landscape construction branch.

Alejandro Salazar, enhancement manager, received the honor for the Toughkenamon, PA landscape management branch.

Juan Saldana Guiza, field manager, received the honor for the TX landscape construction branch.

William Sánchez, field manager, received the honor for the Alpharetta, GA landscape management branch.

Joshua Strohm, area manager, received the honor for the King of Prussia, PA landscape management branch.

Jamie Thomas, branch administrator, received the honor for the Fredericksburg, VA landscape management branch.

David Wakeling, area manager, received the honor for the Delmarva, DE landscape management branch.

Christopher White, area manager, received the honor for the Richmond East, VA landscape management branch.

, area manager, received the honor for the Richmond East, VA landscape management branch. Matthew Zuccari, business developer, received the honor for the Alexandria, VA landscape management branch.

