Ruppert Landscape Promotes New Branch Managers

Ruppert has announced the promotions of Eric Long, Kevin Hill and Mark Anderson as Branch Managers to three locations along the east coast.

Eric Long

Eric Long has been named Branch Manager of the company’s Laytonsville, MD, landscape maintenance branch. In this role, Long will oversee all aspects of the branch’s operations, including the safety and development of team members, strategic planning, budgeting, training, customer service, and daily operations.

Long holds an associate degree from Raritan Valley Community College and is a Certified Landscape Technician (CLT). Before joining Ruppert, he gained valuable experience in general contracting, focusing on building and renovating homes and businesses. Eric began his career with Ruppert in 2012 as an Assistant Field Manager, and his talent and dedication quickly propelled him through several promotions: first to Field Manager, then Area Manager, and later Enhancement Manager. In 2018, he was honored with the company’s Branch Impact Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions and dedication. Earlier this year, he was promoted to Associate Branch Manager, where he accelerated his preparation for the Branch Manager role.

Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill has been promoted to Branch Manager of the company’s North Florida landscape installation branch. In this role, Kevin will oversee all aspects of the branch’s operations, including the safety and development of team members, strategic planning, budgeting, training, customer service, and daily operations.

Hill brings over 30 years of landscaping experience and holds several industry certifications. He joined Tree Amigos in 2008 as a construction foreman and later transitioned to maintenance management, overseeing a premier portfolio. In 2011, he took on leadership of the irrigation team, and by 2012, he advanced to Construction Manager in the landscape division. When Tree Amigos joined Ruppert in late 2023, Kevin was promoted to Associate Branch Manager, and his continued success led to his promotion to Branch Manager of North Florida this August.

Mark Anderson

Ruppert Landscape has also promoted Mark Anderson to Branch Manager of the company’s Richmond North (VA) landscape maintenance branch. In this role, Mark will oversee all aspects of the branch’s operations, including the safety and development of team members, strategic planning, budgeting, training, customer service, and daily operations.

Anderson joined Ruppert Landscape in August 2023 as Associate Branch Manager of the Richmond North branch. He brought with him nearly 20 years of industry experience in the Richmond market, having previously worked with two well-established local companies.

