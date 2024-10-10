Safety On The Job: Six Steps To Adopting A Culture Of Safety

S afe workplaces aren’t created by accident. Keeping your employees safe, productive, and engaged in their work takes effort and planning.

With that in mind, JLG Industries, Inc. is offering employers a new white paper, Adopting a Culture of Safety. In the report, the manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers outlines six steps companies can take to create a safe, productive workplace.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / zphoto83)

In this new white paper, JLG offers the following steps companies can take to adopt a safety culture within their organizations, and encourages companies to make them a fundamental part of their organization’s operations and a critical component of its long-term success.

Safety On The Job:

Six Steps To Success Step 1: Adapt Your Environmental, Health & Safety (EH&S) Program To Meet Safety Expectations

Step 2: Implement Strategies For Training

Step 3: Coordinate Successful Shift-to-Shift Handoffs

Step 4: Plan for Emergencies

Step 5: Utilize Signage To Keep Everyone Informed

Step 6: Regroup (Often) To Prevent Repeating Mistakes

Building on the concepts and strategies outlined in its earlier white paper, 10 Tips for Creating a Safety-Focused Work Culture, JLG points out in the Adopting a Culture of Safety white paper that creating and maintaining a workplace safety culture go beyond following OSHA standards, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), following training videos, having safety captains and issuing incident reports. The most effective workplace cultures aren’t the error-free ones. They are the ones who are relentless in their effort to learn and improve from mistakes as they happen — and, most importantly, they work to prevent them from happening in the first place.

You can download the full Adopting a Culture of Safety white paper from the JLG website.