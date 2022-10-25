Improper saw maintenance or dull chain

Loose saw chain tension or incorrectly installed chain parts

Excessive chain depth gauge settings or incorrect chain depth gauge shapes

Bent, cracked, or broken saw chain components

Incorrectly sharpened chain angles

Loose rivets

The Danger Zone & Reducing Risk

The term “kickback danger zone” refers to the top of the tip of the chainsaw bar. This area has a high kickback risk. You should never saw using this part of the chainsaw bar because doing so would significantly increase the chances that you will experience kickback. When this area of the bar touches an object, like a branch or log, there is high-likelihood that a sudden kickback reaction will occur. The larger the bar nose size, the higher the potential for chainsaw kickback.

Low Kickback Chains

Most of today’s chainsaws incorporate features that reduce kickback and other sources of chainsaw-related injury. These built-in features include: chain brakes, the front (left) hand guard, the bar tip guard, and low or reduced kickback chain and guide bars. In order to guarantee the effectiveness of these safety features, you need to ensure your chainsaw is properly assembled and that all the components are securely attached and functional. Unless you have experience or training for responding to chainsaw kickback, you should use low kickback chain. In North America, low kickback chain is packaged with a green label from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

There are many other things you can do to reduce the risk of kickback in the areas of operation. assembly, maintenance, awareness, and protection. To see these tips, learn more about ANSI, and find more chainsaw advice on tightening chains, sharpening, and more, visit this page.