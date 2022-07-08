July Is Fuel Safety Month

Gas prices are continuing to rise, but turf professionals still have a job to do, building and maintaining America’s yards, golf courses, parks, and green spaces. During Fuel Safety Month in July, Scepter is reminding lawn and landscape professionals to stay safe while pumping and using fuel.

“Gas prices are high, but pros will still be using gas, diesel, and kerosene to run their equipment, and accidents can still happen,” said Dan Marshall, VP of marketing and business development for Scepter, the leader in fuel containers. “It’s important to follow basic fuel safety practices, at the pump, at home, and on weekend adventures.”

To help people stay safe around fuel, Scepter offers some tips:

Never use gas to start grills or a bonfire, kill pests, or as a cleaning agent.

Never smoke near a fuel container or place it near an open flame, even if it’s empty. Gas fumes are invisible and are still potentially dangerous. One spark can cause gasoline vapors to ignite.

Keep children and pets away from fuel pumps, fuel containers, and running equipment.

Use the right container: red for gasoline, blue for kerosene, yellow for diesel.

Inspect your fuel containers for leaks or cracks before each fill-up. If there are any signs of aging, carefully dispose of the container and purchase a new one.

Do not remove or alter the Flame Mitigation Device inside the opening of the fuel container in any way.

Place fuel containers on the ground during filling to avoid sparks from static electricity and spills inside the vehicle.

Only fill containers to the “fill line” to allow for expansion during changing temperatures.

If a fuel can has expanded in the summer heat, point the can away and vent by activating the release button while upright before pouring. Modern containers are designed to remain sealed to protect the environment from emissions and keep fuel fresh longer.

Wipe up any spills immediately.

When filling up equipment, do it outside to avoid breathing in fumes.

Never fill an engine that is running or still hot from recent use.

Store fuel containers in a dry, well-ventilated place and away from furnaces, water heaters, direct sunlight, and other sources of heat.

Scepter offers Scepter® SmartControl® fuel containers for gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuels. SmartControl containers are Made in America and designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. For more information about fuel safety, go to scepter.com/safety.

