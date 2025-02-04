Ed Flores, incoming President-CEO

After more than 15 years of dedicated service as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sakata Seed America, Inc., Dave Armstrong will step into the role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance for the business. Eduardo Flores will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, taking over operational responsibility and leading Sakata Seed America into its next phase of growth.

Dave Armstrong, incoming Executive Chairman

Flores joined Sakata Seed America in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and has played a significant role in adapting the company’s supply chain capabilities to a growing crop portfolio and the recent relocation of Sakata’s regional headquarters to Woodland, CA. Flores brings more than 20 years of experience in leading regional businesses, commercial activities, supply chain management, and strategy development for global breeding companies. He holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

John Nelson, currently serving as Executive Vice President, will take on the role of Executive Advisor and support the business during this transition. Nelson will continue to lend his expertise and leadership, developed over a 30-plus-year career with Sakata, until his planned retirement in January 2026. Additionally, Hiroyuki Hashimoto will step into the role of Vice President, further strengthening the company’s executive team.

Reflecting on his tenure as President-CEO, Armstrong stated:

“It has been an incredible honor to lead Sakata Seed America for the past 15 and a half years. I am immensely proud of our success, our teams, culture, and the impact we’ve made in the seed industry. As I step into the role of Executive Chairman, I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success under (Flores’) leadership.”

Flores, the incoming President-CEO, shared his enthusiasm for the future:

“It’s an honor to be chosen to serve Sakata Seed America, a company I have long admired and respected, given its strong legacy of innovation, collaboration, and commitment to our customers and partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization and continue driving our mission forward. This leadership transition reaffirms Sakata Seed America’s half-century commitment to quality, service, and reliability and ensuring long-term growth by delivering high-quality seed and genetic solutions to growers and consumers across North and Central America and throughout Sakata’s global network.”