Schill Acquires BAM Outdoor to Expand in Indianapolis Area

Schill Grounds Management is expanding westward into the Indianapolis area with the acquisition of BAM Outdoor, Inc., a locally owned and operated company that provides commercial landscaping, lawn care, and snow removal services.

BAM serves the Indianapolis market, including the suburbs of Westfield, Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville, and plans to expand service across the entire Indianapolis metro area. BAM’s clients include numerous multi-family complexes, homeowner associations, logistics and distribution facilities, and other commercial customers. BAM’s service area is adjacent to Schill’s territory in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and extends Schill’s reach deeper into Indiana.

Jeff Kontor, Jared Winn, and Michael Linton, owners of BAM, will help oversee the integration into Schill and will continue to have active leadership roles in growing the business across Indianapolis. The trio were employees of BAM Outdoor for many years and bought the business from a previous owner in 2019. With their vision and leadership, they were able to rapidly grow the business before partnering with Schill.

After partnering with BAM, Schill has reached about 1,100 employees and continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions.

Like Schill, BAM provides year-round comprehensive commercial landscape management services that include lawn maintenance, lawn care, and snow and ice removal services.

Schill plans to retain the BAM name and branding in the Indianapolis market, and BAM plans to make additional acquisitions in Indiana and beyond.

BAM is the 12th acquisition since 2020 as Schill continues to drive consolidation in the fragmented industry. Schill is developing an “owner’s network” model that keeps former owners closely involved in running the business while providing strategic recommendations and sharing best practices among the Schill group of companies.

The addition of BAM complements Schill’s previous acquisitions, which include:

Enviroscapes in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

Fredericks Landscaping in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

GrassCor in Cincinnati and Dayton

Grounds Elite in Cincinnati

McCoy Landscape Services in Columbus and Marion

Ohio Valley Group in Cleveland

TLC in London, Ontario

Ward + Thornton Landscapes in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

